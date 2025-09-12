  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.4°C

Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk killing taken into custody

"I think we have him," Trump told Fox News in an interview, adding that a person who knows the suspect had turned him in

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 4:27 PM

Top Stories

UAE calls out UN council's 'failure' to act against Israel's 'reckless' attack on Qatar

UAE calls out UN council's 'failure' to act against Israel's 'reckless' attack on Qatar

UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador after Qatar strikes

UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador after Qatar strikes

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

Former Nepal PM says wife alive but 'critical' in BBC interview

A suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university has been taken into custody, US President Donald Trump said on Friday, ending an intense manhunt that followed what Trump described as a "heinous assassination."

Kirk's killer has eluded police and federal agents for more than 24 hours after Wednesday's shooting, in which a sniper fired a single gunshot that killed Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

World oil market to see higher surplus after Opec+ hike, IEA says

thumb-image

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

thumb-image

Blue-collar workers, influencers, and leaders unite at Danube Diplomats Cup 2025

thumb-image

Expansion plans, aerial shows: How Dubai's iconic Mall of the Emirates is marking 20 years

thumb-image

Nepal ex-chief justice top candidate for interim leader

 

"I think we have him," Trump told Fox News in an interview, adding that a person who knows the suspect had turned him in.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Previously, US investigators said they had found the bolt-action rifle believed to have been used to kill Kirk and released images of a person of interest.

The FBI had circulated grainy images apparently taken from security cameras showing a "person of interest" wearing a black top, black sunglasses and a dark baseball cap. The long-sleeved top appears to have been emblazoned with an image of a bald eagle flying across a US flag.

Kirk, an author, podcast host and close ally of Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters.