Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million

Lawsuit claims Cohen violated attorney-client relationship by revealing ex-president's 'confidences' and 'spreading falsehoods'

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 10:54 PM

Former US President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million, according to a filing in a Florida court on Wednesday.

Cohen testified before a Manhattan grand jury that later indicted Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking the first time in US history that a former president has been charged with a crime.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty in that case on April 4.

The lawsuit accuses Cohen of violating his attorney-client relationship with Trump by revealing his "confidences" and "spreading falsehoods."

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.