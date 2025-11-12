Trump 'spent hours' with sex trafficking victim in Epstein's home, emails reveal

Democrats released emails Wednesday in which Jeffrey Epstein suggested that Donald Trump knew more about the financier's sexual abuse than he has acknowledged — and claimed the now-president had "spent hours at my house" with one of Epstein's victims.

Trump has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend, who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019 as he was awaiting trial.

But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."