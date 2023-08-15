Trump slams 'rigged' indictment after Georgia charges, calls it a 'witch hunt'

The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed what he called a 'rigged' indictment brought against him on racketeering charges in the state of Georgia.
"Sounds rigged to me!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Why didn't they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch hunt!"
Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in Georgia.
The case — relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters — is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year.
In a statement, Trump's lawyers took issue with the "leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated", in what they say has been a 'flawed and unconstitutional' process, a complaint Trump also alluded to in his post.
ALSO READ:
The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
For every Ken doll sold today, there’s generally eight to 10 Barbies purchased, say experts
Bomb disposal experts as well as police were scouring the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors
Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in
Between five and 10 passengers were still missing, while 55 had been rescued
At least 1,848 people have died so far this year attempting the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy and Malta
The United Nations averted a potentially catastrophic environmental disaster
Italy's ancient Colosseum will not host the fight, but the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme