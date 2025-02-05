Trump signs order withdrawing US from United Nations bodies

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order withdrawing his country from a number of United Nations bodies, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2025. — AFP

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order withdrawing Washington from a number of United Nations bodies, including its Human Rights Council (UNHRC), and setting up a broader review of US funding for the multilateral organisation.

The executive order said it withdrew Washington from the UNHRC and the main UN relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), and would review involvement in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

The moves were made in protest against what White House staff secretary Will Scharf described as "anti-American bias" at the UN agencies.

The 47 members of the UN Human Rights Council are elected by the General Assembly to three-year terms, with the United States ending its latest term on December 31. It currently has observer status at the body.

Tuesday's order would appear to end all US participation in the council's activities, which include reviews of countries' human rights records and specific allegations of rights abuses.

"More generally, the executive order calls for review of American involvement and funding in the UN in light of the wild disparities and levels of funding among different countries," said Scharf.

Trump highlighted the "tremendous potential" of the UN but said it is "not being well run".

"It should be funded by everybody, but we're disproportionate, as we always seem to be," he said.

Trump has long railed against Washington's levels of funding of multilateral bodies, calling for other countries to increase their contributions, notably at military alliance Nato.