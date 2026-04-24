Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan soon for Iran talks, US official says

Vance is not currently planning to attend but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 8:55 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan soon for talks with Iran's foreign minister, a US official told Reuters on Friday.

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Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress, according to CNN, which first recorded the travel plans.

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