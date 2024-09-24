Trump says Zelensky wants Democrats to win US election

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, dances on stage as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday. AFP

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wanted the Democrats to win the 2024 US election, in which the former president faces Vice- President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

The Republican presidential candidate's statement on the campaign trail contrasts with the line adopted by some of his allies, who have argued that Ukraine would welcome Trump back as only he - in their telling - has the acumen to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"I think Zelensky is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion," Trump said at a rally in western Pennsylvania. "He wants them to win this election so badly, but I would do differently - I will work out peace."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during "Summit of the Future" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on Monday. AFP

Harris' campaign, in an emailed statement, called out Trump for not having said he wants Ukraine to win the war.

"Vice President Harris understands that if America walks away from Ukraine, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe and our Nato allies," said Morgan Finkelstein, the national security spokesperson for Harris' campaign.

Zelensky's presidential office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump gave no details of his peace plan, beyond reiterating he would call Putin and Zelensky and urge them to work out an accord, should he win the November 5 election.

Zelensky, in the US to attend the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, said on Monday decisive action by the United States now could hasten the end of Russia's war against Ukraine next year.

While Trump said last week that he would "probably" meet with Zelensky while he was in the country, no meeting has been set, according to people close to the former president.

Over the weekend, Zelensky visited a weapons factory in Pennsylvania alongside Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, a Harris ally, a move that angered some Trump associates, given that the visit occurred in an electoral battleground. Americans of Eastern European descent - including Ukrainian-Americans and Polish-Americans - have become a sought-after voting bloc for both campaigns, particularly in Pennsylvania, which hosts significant Polish and Ukrainian populations. Washington and its allies have provided a multi-billion dollar assistance programme to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, while also imposing several rounds of sanctions against Moscow. Trump has consistently described US aid to Ukraine as a waste of money and has declined to say he wants Ukraine to win. While Trump and Zelensky talked over the phone in July, they have not talked in person since Trump's 2017-2021 term. Zelensky has previously said he cannot predict what Trump would do if he won in November but hoped the Republican would maintain US military support for Ukraine. In a July interview with the BBC, Zelensky said working with Trump would be "hard work, but we are hard workers." The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions more and devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

Putin says peace talks can begin only if Kyiv abandons swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia and drops its Nato membership ambitions. Zelensky has called repeatedly for a withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's post-Soviet borders.