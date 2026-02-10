US will have to do 'something very tough' if no deal reached with Iran, says Trump

The United States will have to do "something very tough" if a deal is not reached with Iran, US President Donald Trump told Israel's Channel 12 in an interview published online on Tuesday.

"Either we reach a deal or we'll have to do something very tough," it quoted Trump as saying.

Trump has said he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, Axios and Israel's Channel 12 reported, amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme and over its recent crackdown on protesters.