US will have to do 'something very tough' if no deal reached with Iran, says Trump

Trump has said he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, Axios and Israel's Channel 12 reported

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 10:58 PM
  • Share:

The United States will have to do "something very tough" if a deal is not reached with Iran, US President Donald Trump told Israel's Channel 12 in an interview published online on Tuesday.

"Either we reach a deal or we'll have to do something very tough," it quoted Trump as saying.

Recommended For You

UAE imam saved from paralysis after fall; doctors warn against ignoring back pain

UAE imam saved from paralysis after fall; doctors warn against ignoring back pain

Heart, liver 'live' outside body as UAE unveils new system for donor organs

Heart, liver 'live' outside body as UAE unveils new system for donor organs

T20 World Cup: Nepal's grit wins applause after narrow loss to England

T20 World Cup: Nepal's grit wins applause after narrow loss to England

UAE honours Indian women leaders shaping futures

UAE honours Indian women leaders shaping futures

Qualifier Bejlek celebrates career-first WTA Tour title at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Qualifier Bejlek celebrates career-first WTA Tour title at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Trump has said he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, Axios and Israel's Channel 12 reported, amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme and over its recent crackdown on protesters.

ALSO READ