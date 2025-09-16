  • search in Khaleej Times
Trump says US, China reach deal over TikTok; will 'speak to Xi to confirm'

The US President added that he knows of 'a group of companies who want to buy TikTok'

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 5:48 PM

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and China had reached a deal over TikTok, which Washington says must pass to US-controlled ownership.

"We have a deal on TikTok, I've reached a deal with China, I'm going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a state visit to Britain.

The US President added that he knows of "a group of companies who want to buy TikTok.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance. A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

However, the US President put the ban on pause and the White House even recently launched an official TikTok account on Tuesday to spread Trump's the messages.

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States. That extension is due to expire on Wednesday.