Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 11:54 PM

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day stepped aside as his party's candidate.

CNN said the Republican former president made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. Trump also later attacked Biden on social media, saying that Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.

Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him as the party's candidate.

Biden had faced growing doubts about his re-election chances after a weak and faltering performance in a televised debate against Trump late last month.

On his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said Biden "was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve".

Other top Republicans, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, also said Biden was not fit to serve as president and finish his term if he was stepping aside as the Democratic presidential candidate. Johnson explicitly called on Biden to resign.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, said: "We will suffer greatly because of his (Biden's) presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly."

Trump and Biden had been mostly tied in polls, but after the debate some polls showed Trump narrowly ahead of the president in a match-up for the November elections.

The Trump campaign had already begun discussions about how it would redeploy campaign resources for the possibility of Biden's dropping out, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.