Trump says Kabul ‘tragedy should never have been allowed to happen’

Filed on August 27, 2021 | Last updated on August 27, 2021 at 12.22 am
Trump has sharply criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghan crisis


Former US president Donald Trump, who has sharply criticised his successor Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, called Thursday’s suicide attacks in Kabul a “tragedy” and said the bombings “should never have been allowed to happen.”

“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the USA meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” Trump said in a statement.

“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand.”




