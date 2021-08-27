Trump says Kabul ‘tragedy should never have been allowed to happen’
Trump has sharply criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghan crisis
Former US president Donald Trump, who has sharply criticised his successor Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, called Thursday’s suicide attacks in Kabul a “tragedy” and said the bombings “should never have been allowed to happen.”
“Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the USA meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack,” Trump said in a statement.
“This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand.”
-
Americas
Trump says Kabul ‘tragedy should never have ...
Trump has sharply criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the... READ MORE
-
World
UN chief calls Security Council meeting on...
Guterres sent letters formally inviting the US, Britain, France,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh group claims responsibility for Kabul attack
Afghan and US officials say 72 people killed in two explosions... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks:...
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General... READ MORE
-
World
UN chief calls Security Council meeting on...
Guterres sent letters formally inviting the US, Britain, France,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh group claims responsibility for Kabul attack
Afghan and US officials say 72 people killed in two explosions... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
12 US servicemen killed in Kabul airport blasts
US to shift focus to getting last troops out READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks:...
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General... READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school