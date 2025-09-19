Trump says Jimmy Kimmel has no talent, said 'horrible thing' about Charlie Kirk

US President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated the suspension of talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel from the airwaves and said TV broadcasters should lose their licences over negative coverage of his administration, adding fuel to a national debate over free speech.

Kimmel has been embroiled in the effort by Trump and his supporters to punish critics of assassinated right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at a Utah university on September 10. Since then, allies of Trump and Kirk have warned Americans to properly mourn the divisive figure or face the consequences.

The Walt Disney-owned broadcaster ABC said Wednesday it was yanking the late-night comedy show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" indefinitely following conservative uproar over his Monday monologue. Writers, performers, former US President Barack Obama and others condemned Kimmel's suspension, calling it capitulation to unconstitutional government pressure.

About 150 demonstrators gathered on Thursday outside the Hollywood studio where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is recorded to protest the show's suspension. Some raised signs saying, “Don’t Bend a Knee to Trump,” “Resist fascism,” "Douse the mouse” and “Cancel Disney+.”

On late-night television, Stephen Colbert kicked off "The Late Show" on CBS with a parody of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" song "Be our guest." He replaced the chorus with the words with "shut your trap."

"Jimmy, I stand with you and your staff 100%," Colbert said. CBS said in July it was cancelling Colbert's show in what it called a business decision but critics saw as a move to please Trump.

On Comedy Central, Jon Stewart was introduced as the "patriotically obedient host" of the "new, government-approved 'Daily Show.'" He mockingly praised "our great father" Trump.

"The visit to England couldn't have gone better for our president," Stewart said of Trump's state visit. "Finally, a country affording our great leader the respect and deference that any sun god would command."

During his visit to Britain, Trump called Kimmel untalented and denounced him for saying a "horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk."

Kimmel, a comedian who frequently lampoons Trump, said during his opening monologue on Monday that allies of Kirk were using his assassination to "score political points." He also poked fun at Trump after the president turned a question about his personal mourning of Kirk into promotion for his White House ballroom.

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," Kimmel said.

A 22-year-old technical college student from Utah was charged with Kirk's murder on Tuesday.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has used his office and the courts to attack unflattering speech about him that he has called defamatory or false.

Throughout both his terms, Trump has threatened to rescind licenses for local broadcast affiliates of the national networks - licenses that are approved by the Federal Communications Commission, a nominally independent regulatory body.

Kimmel's suspension came after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to investigate Kimmel's commentary about Kirk, and owners of local TV stations had said they would stop broadcasting his celebrity-filled late-night show.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, complained about receiving bad publicity from broadcasters, saying, "That's something that should be talked about for licensing. ... All they do is hit Trump."

"I would think maybe their license should be taken away," Trump said. "It will be up to Brendan Carr."

Federal law prohibits the FCC from revoking a broadcaster's license for negative coverage or other speech the government dislikes.

Kimmel is the most famous American to face professional blowback for comments condemned by conservatives as disrespectful of Kirk, alongside media figures, academic workers, teachers and corporate employees.

Democrats said Trump was mounting an assault on free speech rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Republicans have said they are fighting "hate speech" that can spiral into violence, and accuse some Kirk critics of trying to justify his murder.

Kirk's death spurred an outpouring of grief among fans who saw him as a staunch advocate for public debate and conservative values. Others have challenged or derided Kirk's support for right-wing politics and Christian nationalism and his derogatory comments about immigrants, African Americans and transgender people.

ABC owns eight local TV channels subject to FCC licensing, including broadcasters in the major markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.