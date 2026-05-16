Trump says Daesh second-in-command Abu-Bilal al Minuki eliminated

With his removal, Daesh's global operation is greatly diminished, the US President said on Truth social

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 7:52 AM UPDATED: Sat 16 May 2026, 9:36 AM
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of Daesh globally, had been eliminated in an operation conducted by US and Nigerian forces.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of [Daesh] globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing. He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans."

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"With his removal, [Daesh]'s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation," he added.

Trump did not disclose in his post the exact location of the operation.

Al Minuki, a Nigerian national, was designated as a "specially designated global terrorist" by the former Biden administration in 2023, according to the US Federal Register.

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