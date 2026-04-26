Trump safe after being rushed from White House correspondents dinner, shooter in custody

[Editor's note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for updates on the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting.]

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security, officials said.

A man armed with a shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent, an FBI official told Reuters. The agent was hit in an area covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.

All federal officials, including Trump, were safe. About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a "shooter had been apprehended."

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"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," Trump added.

Shortly afterwards, he posted, "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition." He said he would be holding a White House press conference on Saturday night.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, said the service was investigating a shooting near the main screening area at the entrance to the event.

After the sound of shots, dinner attendees immediately stopped talking and people started screaming “Get down, get down!"

Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall.