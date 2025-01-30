Trump revives 'Manifest Destiny' dreams of US territorial expansion

Icebergs are seen at the Disko Bay close to Ilulissat, Greenland, on September 14, 2021. The Republican has vowed to acquire Greenland — and declined to rule out the use of military force to do so. — Reuters File

"Manifest Destiny" is back, with Donald Trump as its champion.

In the 19th century, the phrase was used to invoke the divine justification for the United States to expand its territory westward all the way to the Pacific — in bloody campaigns that saw the conquering of Mexican and Native American lands.

Trump's second term as president, not even two weeks old, is already mixing religious fervour, nationalism and territorial expansion.

The Republican has vowed to acquire Greenland — and declined to rule out the use of military force to do so. And he's targeted the Panama Canal, insisting on taking back the key waterway from Panamanian control.

Canada, meanwhile, would be better off as America's 51st state, according to Trump.

Though key to Trump's aggressive foreign policy, threats of territorial expansion more akin to the 19th century have rattled Washington's modern diplomatic relationships.

Manifest Destiny was "a belief on the part of some Americans, in a particular moment in American history, that God intended this country to expand from one coast to the other," said historian Alan Kraut, of American University.

"That was sort of the American conception of itself: this was a country that had been somehow blessed by God with great resources... (and) vast amounts of land, and now it was being filled with people from various other parts of the world who were coming here in ever greater numbers."

If Manifest Destiny entwined religion and nationalism, Trump himself hasn't shied away from those themes either.

After two assassination attempts on the campaign trail, he said at his inauguration on January 20 that he was "saved by God to make America great again".

His own Manifest Destiny also includes 21st century twists.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars," Trump said during his inauguration speech.

US westward expansion in the 1800s was a particularly violent era in American history, with a war against Mexico and the dispossession of Native Americans.

One of the grimmer chapters was the so-called "Trail of Tears," where thousands of Native Americans were forced out of the US southeast.