Trump released from hospital after apparent assassination attempt at rally

Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Former President Donald Trump was released from the hospital late Saturday after he said he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to media reports.
Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after he was injured in an attempted assassination at a rally on Saturday. Trump, who emerged with a bloodied face, says he was shot in the ear, describing a "whizzing sound" and feeling a "bullet ripping through skin". A Trump spokesperson said the former president is "fine".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Secret Service said Trump is "safe" and that it was actively investigating the incident and the male gunman was shot and killed.
The FBI says it has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. According to a White House source, President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night, just hours after the possible assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania.
President Biden said that "everybody must condemn" the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly "doing well".
"We cannot allow this to be happening," Biden said. "The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of."
Top Trump aides said the former president will still attend the Republican convention scheduled for next week in Wisconsin after a shooting at his campaign rally on Saturday night.
"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.
"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," they added.
ALSO READ:
Ruto says will consult to form broad-based government; activists welcome Ruto's decision
Israel presses on with offensive in Gaza Strip; some Gaza City residents ignore order to head south
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister