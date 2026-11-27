US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday, November 26, he did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend next month's G20 meeting in Florida, but if it were up to him and he wanted to come, he could.

"If he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump said, while adding some people would not like to see Putin at the December 14-15 meeting and that he doubted Putin himself would want to attend.

"If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

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The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been made yet on Putin's participation in the summit.

Putin said after meeting Trump last week he would consider attending the meeting after discussing it with the US president, but said he would need to take the situation in Russia into account when deciding whether to travel to the United States.

Earlier on Thursday Trump said in a Truth Social post he would like to see Russia pull back on military aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine.