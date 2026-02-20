Trump pushes back against Supreme Court ruling, says will impose 10% more global tariffs
'We have alternatives' that could bring us more money; the Supreme Court 'did not overrule tariffs, they only overruled a particular use of IEEPA tarrifs,' he said
- PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 10:41 PM UPDATED: Fri 20 Feb 2026, 11:09 PM
US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10 per cent global tariff "over and above normal tariffs."
Trump said that his order would be made under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose duties of up to 15 per cent for up to 150 days on any and all countries related to "large and serious" balance of payments issues.