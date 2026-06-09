Trump says pilots safe after US Army Apache goes down near Hormuz 

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, as reported by NYT

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 9 Jun 2026, 9:43 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said early on Tuesday that the pilots of a US Army Apache helicopter that went down near the Strait of Hormuz "are fine".

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Speaking on the runway at John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, DC, Trump said there was "nobody injured".

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The administration would issue a report later on Tuesday, he added.

The New York Times reported late on Monday that a US Army Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, and its two crew members were safely rescued, citing two people briefed on the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the report said.

The US Department of State and US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

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