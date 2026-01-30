Trump picks former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as next chairman

The US President made the announcement on his Truth Social platform

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 3:56 PM UPDATED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 4:09 PM
US President Donald Trump nominated Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, on Friday to be the next US central bank chief.

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"On top of everything else, he is 'central casting,' and he will never let you down." 

