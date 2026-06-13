Trump to participate in G7 working session with Zelensky, senior official says
The G7 summit is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17 in Evian, France, according to the senior administration official
- PUBLISHED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 7:30 PM UPDATED: Sat 13 Jun 2026, 7:31 PM
- By:
- AFP
US President Donald Trump will take part in a G7 working session with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in France on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.
"President Trump will participate in a working session with G7 leaders and President Zelensky of Ukraine," the official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
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The G7 summit will take place in Evian on June 15-17.
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