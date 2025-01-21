Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark celebration, outrage across party lines

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump's sweeping pardons of Capitol rioters drew starkly contrasting reactions on Tuesday, largely embraced by his Republican supporters and vehemently condemned by Democrats.

Former Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced as "shameful" Trump's pardons of participants in the January 6, 2021 attack on the congressional session held to certify Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

"The president's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution," Pelosi said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Michael Fanone, a former Washington police officer who was repeatedly shocked with a Taser and badly beaten by members of the pro-Trump mob, said he has been "betrayed by my country."

"And I've been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump," Fanone told CNN. "The leader of the Republican Party pardoned hundreds of violent cop assaulters. Six individuals who assaulted me as I did my job on January 6... will now walk free."

Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, described Trump's pardons of members of "a mob of Trump-inspired thugs" as a "national embarrassment."

But the pardons were welcomed by January 6 defendants and their Republican backers.

Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman" who became one of the faces of the Capitol riot because of his red, white and blue facepaint, bare chest and unusual horned headgear, welcomed the pardon in a post on X.

"I GOT A PARDON BABY! THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!" said Chansley. "J6ers are getting released & JUSTICE HAS COME..."

"God bless President Trump!!!" said Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch Trump supporter.

"It's finally over. J6'ers are being released," the Georgia congresswoman said in a post on X. "Never forget what the Democrats did."

Not all Republican lawmakers were as ecstatic as Greene about the blanket pardons.

"Many of them probably (thought) it was the right thing to do, they made a bad choice," Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina told Spectrum News.

"But anybody who is convicted of assault on a police officer — I can't get there at all. I think it was a bad idea."

Trump, just hours after being sworn in on Monday, granted pardons to more than 1,500 of his supporters who stormed the Capitol including those convicted of assaulting police officers.

Trump described the Capitol riot defendants as "hostages" and ordered that all pending criminal cases against them be dropped.

Among those pardoned was David Dempsey, 37, a California man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and was described by prosecutors as one of the "most violent" members of the pro-Trump mob.

Dempsey used his "hands, feet, flag poles, crutches, pepper spray, broken pieces of furniture, and anything else he could get his hands on, as weapons against the police," prosecutors said.