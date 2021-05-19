Trump Organisation under criminal probe: New York attorney general

Prosecutors advance their probe into former US president's business dealings

The Trump Organisation is being investigated in a "criminal capacity" as New York prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump's business dealings, the state attorney general announced Tuesday.

"We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the organisation is no longer purely civil in nature," a spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James' office said.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA."