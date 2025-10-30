  • search in Khaleej Times
Trump says he ordered US to start nuclear weapons testing 'immediately'

This comes after Russia's Vladimir Putin said Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings

Published: Thu 30 Oct 2025, 8:10 AM

‘I made over Dh2,700 in silver’: UAE investors cash in on metal cheaper than gold

'I couldn't believe it': How UAE engineers are teaching cars to race themselves

Apparel Group enters real estate with KORA Properties; first project in Dubai Maritime City

President Donald Trump said Thursday he had ordered the Pentagon to start nuclear weapons testing on a level with China and Russia — just minutes before opening a high stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings. 

Ryder Cup heroes Fleetwood & Lowry lead star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Dubai: Gold prices steady after a week of downward trend; 24K drops to Dh476

UAE fans can now watch Shah Rukh Khan’s classics on the big screen again

India signs aircraft deal with sanctioned Russian firm

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that specifically referenced Russia and China.

Trump also noted the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country, praising his own efforts to do "a complete update and renovation of existing weapons."

He added that "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years."

Trump did not provide further details on the testing except that the "process will begin immediately".

Trump is in South Korea to meet with Xi, as the leaders of the world's top two economies come face-to-face for the first time in the Republican president's second term.