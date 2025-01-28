Trump orders planning for 'Iron Dome' missile shield for US

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on August 4, 2024. — AFP

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to start planning for an "Iron Dome" air defence system for the United States, like the one that Israel has used to intercept thousands of rockets.

Trump ordered the defence secretary to submit within 60 days an implementation plan for the "next-generation missile defence shield" designed to guard against ballistic, hypersonic and advanced cruise missiles, including by the development of space-based interceptors.

During the 2024 election campaign Trump repeatedly promised to build a version of Israel's Iron Dome system for the United States.

However, he ignored the fact that the system is designed for short-range threats, making it ill-suited to defending against intercontinental missiles that are the main danger to the United States.

"Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex," Monday's executive order said, citing unnamed adversaries' development of missile launch capabilities.