Trump to meet Muslim leaders at UN, slam 'globalist institutions' in assembly speech

US President Donald Trump will hold a "multilateral meeting" with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 9:37 PM

US President Donald Trump will meet leaders of key Muslim countries while attending the UN General Assembly, amid heavy focus at the forum on Israel's war in Gaza, the White House said Monday.

Trump will hold a "multilateral meeting" with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

In his address to the General Assembly, Trump is expected to sharply criticize “globalist institutions,” Leavitt said, adding that the president will outline how such bodies have “significantly decayed the world order” and present what she described as his “straightforward and constructive vision for the world.”

