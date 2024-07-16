Trump makes first public appearance after 'assassination attempt'

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 7:58 AM

Donald Trump received a hero's welcome on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as he made his first public appearance since being wounded in an assassination attempt.

Wearing a white bandage on his ear, the former US president waved at a packed arena and received a standing ovation from cheering supporters, two days after the botched attack at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump, 78, made no remarks to the convention, which erupted in loud applause and chants of "USA! USA!"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Instead, he stood alongside his newly announced running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, and soaked in the warm reception.

After surveying the convention floor filled with more than 2,400 delegates, Trump took a seat next to Vance in a VIP box that also included House Republican Byron Donalds and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.