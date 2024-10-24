Trump leads Harris 47% to 45%, finds WSJ poll

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters from October 19-22
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former US President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., on October 10 and in Evans, Georgia, on October 4. Reuters File Photo
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, leads his Democratic rival Kamala Harris 47% to 45%, a Wall Street Journal poll found on Wednesday.
The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters from October 19-22 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.