Trump says Iran cannot 'blackmail us' with Strait of Hormuz

Iran's military on Saturday declared the strait was once again closed, a day after saying it was open

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 6:35 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.

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"We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again — you know, as they've been doing for years — and they can't blackmail us," Trump said at a White House event.

Trump said there would be "some information" about Iran later in the day, adding: "We're taking a tough stand."

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Iran's military on Saturday declared the strait, through which about one-fifth of the world's crude and liquefied natural gas normally passes, was once again closed, a day after saying it was open.


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