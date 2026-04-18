Trump says Iran cannot 'blackmail us' with Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military on Saturday declared the strait was once again closed, a day after saying it was open
- PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 6:35 PM
- By:
- AFP
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]
US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran not to "blackmail" Washington with its flip-flopping on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.
Recommended For You
"We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again — you know, as they've been doing for years — and they can't blackmail us," Trump said at a White House event.
Trump said there would be "some information" about Iran later in the day, adding: "We're taking a tough stand."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Iran's military on Saturday declared the strait, through which about one-fifth of the world's crude and liquefied natural gas normally passes, was once again closed, a day after saying it was open.