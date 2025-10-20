Trump says India to continue paying 'massive' tariffs if Russian oil imports unrestricted

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him the country will restrict its Russian oil purchases, with the American leader saying New Delhi will continue paying "massive" tariffs if they did not do so.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, reiterating what he said in the past week.

When asked about India's government saying it was not aware of any conversation between Modi and Trump, Trump replied: "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."