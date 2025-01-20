Trump inauguration: Nearly 100 executive orders promised on his first day; what to expect?

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is preparing to sign around 100 executive orders on his first day in office, many of them aimed at undoing the outgoing Biden administration policies.

"Within hours of taking office I will sign dozens of executive orders, close to 100 to be exact, many of which I will be describing in my address tomorrow," Trump told supporters at an inauguration-eve candlelight dinner on Sunday.

With all eyes now on Washington for the inauguration ceremony and Trump's first speech as president, here's what to expect his day one at the White House:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Immigration

Trump has promised a hardline stance against an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Republican billionaire will declare a state of emergency on the border with Mexico, which would unlock additional Department of Defence funding and assets.

He also vowed on the campaign trail to end birthright citizenship, calling it "ridiculous."

Analysts also expect him to issue executive orders on other aspects of immigration policy, including possibly to terminate an app used by migrants hoping to petition for asylum.

However, birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the US Constitution, and any deportation program will face legal challenges as well as potential refusals by some countries to accept deportees.

Trade wars

Trump has vowed to slap a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada -- top US trading partners -- as punishment for what he says is their failure to stem the flow of drugs and undocumented migrants into the US.

Beijing should also buckle up.

Trump has threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products, adding to existing tariffs that date back to his first term. Trump accuses China of failing to crack down on the production of chemical components used to make fentanyl.

January 6 pardons

The President-elect has suggested he might pardon some or all of the people involved in the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, when his supporters tried to overthrow the 2020 election in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has described them as "hostages" and "political prisoners."

He told a pre-inauguration rally that his supporters would be "very happy" with the decision he plans to make on the matter on his first day in office.

More than 1,500 people have been charged with federal crimes in the deadly assault, and more than 1,100 of them have been sentenced.

Wars and diplomacy

Trump warned that "all hell will break out in the Middle East" if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages before his inauguration -- and promptly took credit when a ceasefire and hostage release deal negotiated by the Biden Administration was announced Wednesday.

Trump also says he intends to quickly end Russia's war against Ukraine, though it is unclear when or how he plans to do that.

After promising over the summer to end the nearly three-year conflict "in 24 hours," Trump more recently suggested a timeline of several months.

Climate

Climate-skeptic Trump has promised to "drill, baby, drill" for oil and gas.

He plans to repeal some of Biden's key climate policies, such as tax credits for electric vehicles, which are meant to encourage a transition to a green economy.