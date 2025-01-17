Trump inauguration 2025: What to know about US president's grand swearing-in ceremony

Photo: Reuters file

Donald Trump officially becomes US president again on January 20 as he takes the oath of office in a grand ceremony attended by the world's movers and shakers.

Every four years, America's president is sworn in on Inauguration Day, whether newly elected or returning to office, in a long-established protocol event and pageantry shaped by the incoming leader's personal flourishes.

What does that mean for the inauguration of Donald Trump?: Queue the Village People and social media titans.

Here is a preview of the pomp and circumstance that will unfold when Trump is sworn in as the 47th president:

When is the inauguration?

The US Constitution mandates that each new president's term begin at noon on January 20 (or the day after if it falls on a Sunday).

Trump will take the oath of office, likely administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, at 12pm EST (1700 GMT) in front of the US Capitol. This would mark Roberts' second time officiating for Trump.

In recent years, presidents have been sworn in from an enormous temporary platform located on the Capitol's scenic West Lawn, overlooking the National Mall.

The new president also delivers an inaugural address, laying out his plans for the next four years. The Republican rang in his first term in 2017 with a particularly dark speech evoking "American carnage."

Incoming vice-president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

Who is invited?

In one of the inauguration's most Trumpian twists, the Republican has invited a number of tech titans to the platform as VIPs. These include:

Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg

Shou Chew (head of Chinese social media giant TikTok)

They will sit alongside other prominent — albeit more standard — guests such as his cabinet nominees.

Not only has Trump courted closer ties with the tech moguls, but his campaign benefitted from disinformation spread on social media platforms such as TikTok, Musk's X and Zuckerberg's Facebook and Instagram.

Outgoing president Joe Biden will attend the ceremony — despite Trump's refusal to appear at Biden's swearing in when he beat Trump in 2020.

All living former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama — will attend, as will their wives, except for Michelle Obama.

That means Hillary Clinton, whom Trump beat in the 2016 presidential election, in addition to vice-president Kamala Harris, whom he beat in November, will be there.

Heads of state are not traditionally welcome, but Trump bucked that trend by inviting, for example, the far-right prime ministers of Italy and Hungary, Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orban, as well as Argentine President Javier Milei and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They are not necessarily attending, however.

How can the public watch?

More than 220,000 tickets are being distributed to the public via lawmakers' offices.

Those unable to snag an official ticket can still watch the ceremony alongside tens of thousands of other spectators live from the National Mall, on large video screens.

The National Park Service, which oversees the National Mall where unticketed members of the public gather to watch the ceremony, has issued a permit to Trump’s inauguration committee for an estimated crowd of 250,000 people.

Who's performing at the event?

Famed country singer Carrie Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" during the swearing in ceremony.

Also performing will be country singer Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem "God Bless the USA" was a well-established Trump rally anthem.

A pre-inauguration rally Sunday will include a performance by The Village People, whose 1970s-era YMCAwas another Trump rally staple, in addition to Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Country musicians including Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and Gavin DeGraw plus the Village People will perform across Trump's three official inaugural balls.

What happens after the ceremony?

After a lunch with congressional leaders at the U.S. Capitol, Trump will proceed down Pennsylvania Avenue in a motorcade to the White House, accompanied by a procession of military regiments, school marching bands, floats and citizens’ groups.

The new president and his guests will then observe the rest of the parade from a reviewing stand.