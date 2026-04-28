Look: Trump greets King Charles on 'beautiful British day' at White House

Britain's King Charles arrived at the White House on Tuesday for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, as part of a state visit intended to underscore unity between the two longtime allies, despite deep divisions over the Iran war.

Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by the president and first lady Melania Trump for a morning visit to the presidential mansion while hundreds of guests stood on the South Lawn with the Washington Monument in the distance. Cannons boomed, temporarily covering much of the scene with smoke, as the US national anthem played.

"What a beautiful British day this is," Trump told the gathering under an overcast April sky to the amusement of British guests.

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The royal couple are on a four-day state visit to the US designed to underscore the ties forged between Britain and its former colony over the 250 years since American independence.

In his remarks, Trump stressed the bonds of friendship that have evolved between Britons and Americans since their days as adversaries during the War of Independence and the "wounds of war" it caused.

Memories of World War II

"The soldiers who once called each other Red Coats and Yankees became the Tommies and the GIs who together saved the free world as brothers in arms and brothers in eternity," the president said in a reference to World War II.

Camilla and Melania Trump, who wore similar white tailored outfits and wide-brimmed hats, attended an event at the White House tennis pavilion, while Charles and Trump met behind closed doors.

Charles presented Trump with a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the president's Resolute Desk, the originals of which are in the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London.

The Resolute Desk, located in the Oval Office, was created from the timbers of the British exploration ship H.M.S. Resolute and presented to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria.

Trump gave the king a facsimile of a 1785 letter by John Adams, describing his reception by King George III as the first U.S. ambassador to Britain at St. James's Palace and their mutual pledges of friendship following American independence.

The Trumps later escorted the king and queen to their limousine. Asked what they talked about, the president replied:

"It was a really good meeting. He’s a fantastic person. They’re incredible people and it’s a real honor."

Address to Congress next

After the visit to the White House, the king was scheduled to emphasize unity between the U.S. and Britain in a rare address to a joint meeting of Congress at 3pm EDT (1900 GMT).

Charles will steer clear of the political acrimony between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer but underline their countries' shared values as the duty to promote peace, compassion and democracy, while protecting the environment and religious freedom. A palace source said that, despite the periodic differences in the two countries' relationship, the king will say: "Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together."

Addresses to joint meetings of Congress are generally reserved for the closest US allies or major world figures. The last was by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in July 2024. Netanyahu has given more such addresses — four — than any other foreign leader. The long-planned visit has unfolded against tensions over the US-Israeli war on Iran, after Trump repeatedly criticized Britain for declining to support the offensive, and after an internal Pentagon email suggested Washington could review its support for Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Britain's ambassador to Washington, Christian Turner, had said that the only "special relationship" the U.S. has is with "probably Israel" and that he disliked the phrase because it is "quite nostalgic" and it has a "lot of baggage about it".

Asked about the report, a foreign office spokesperson said Turner was making "private, informal comments" to a group of teenage British students who visited the U.S. in early February. "They are certainly not any reflection of the UK government’s position,” the spokesperson said.

Tuesday night's state dinner will be the first at the White House since Trump had the East Wing torn down to make way for his planned ballroom. The East Wing for decades has been the official entrance for guests arriving for state dinners and other functions, and with the area now a construction zone, they will have to take a different route into the building.

Deep bonds

The Congress speech is set to last about 20 minutes, the palace source said. It will focus on the deep bonds between the two nations and how the alliance can benefit global security and prosperity, but it will also voice some caution about the U.S. going it alone, and refer to NATO and Ukraine.

Trump's administration has repeatedly criticized many of the U.S.-led military alliance's other members for not offering more assistance to U.S. operations against Iran and pressed European countries into sharing more of the financial burden for supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone in the speech comes from Charles himself, the source said. Charles will also reference the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday.