Microsoft urges H-1B visa holders to stay in US after plans to apply $100,000 fee

Microsoft and Meta Platforms had over 5,000 H-1B visa approvals each, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 8:22 AM

How RTA keeps Dubai Metro running for 850,000 passengers daily

Dh14,000 for iPhone 17: New devices selling at a premium online in UAE

Meet Dubai resident who pushed for safety upgrades after deaths of community cats

Microsoft has advised H-1B and H-4 visa holders in the US to remain in the country for the foreseeable future, according to an email seen by Reuters.

This comes after a White House official was quoted as saying that US President Donald Trump plans to introduce a new $100,000 application fee for H-1B worker visas in an effort to reduce their use as part of his broader immigration crackdown.

The Republican president was expected to sign a proclamation as early as Friday restricting entry under the H-1B visa programme unless the application fee is paid, the official said.

Trump also planned to order changes to the prevailing-wage levels for the H-1B program as a way to limit their use, the official said.

In its email, Microsoft recommended that H-4 visa holders stay in the United States, while those holding H-1B and H-4 visas who are currently abroad should return to the US tomorrow, before the new fee regulation takes effect.

The H-1B programme has become critical for technology and staffing companies who rely on foreign workers to fill a variety of technical roles.

Amazon had over 10,000 H-1B visas approved in 2025, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms had over 5,000 H-1B visa approvals each, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.