Trump drops 20% fee plan for Hormuz Strait in favour of deals with Gulf states

In his post on Tuesday, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 9:43 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the Gulf states.

Recommended For You

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

UAE says 2 tankers hit by Iran cruise missiles; Indian crew member killed, 8 injured

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Trump to reimpose Iranian blockade, apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz

Trump to reimpose Iranian blockade, apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

 

The change of plan comes a day after Trump proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the waterway.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Trump did not mention any commitments by Gulf states, saying "Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future."

Shortly after Trump made the 20 per cent fee proposal on Monday, the U.N.'s shipping agency said it opposed fees on ships passing through maritime waterways but added it would await more details of what Trump had in mind.

In his post on Tuesday, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran.

"We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo," he said.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says will stop complying with peace deal if US does not honour commitments

2

Five blasts heard around Bandar Abbas, near Hormuz strait: State TV

3

Pakistan passport offers visa-free entry to 30 countries as ranking climbs to 100

4

UAE public holidays: Will residents get 3-day weekend in August for Prophet Muhammad's birthday?

5

UAE influencer ordered to pay Dh81,000 over defamatory post targeting restaurant