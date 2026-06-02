Trump dismisses 'fake reports' of halted US-Iran talks, says dialogue continues

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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 2, dismissed reports of a breakdown in US-Iran negotiations, insisting that talks between the two sides are continuing without interruption.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said communications between the two sides have been ongoing without interruption. “The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today,” he said.

"Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous," Trump stressed.

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He added that while the outcome of the talks remains uncertain, he has repeatedly urged Iran to reach an agreement. “It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer,” Trump wrote.

Separately, Trump also stated on Monday that discussions with Iran are continuing “at a rapid pace,” despite reports suggesting a breakdown in communication.

Iran media say Tehran halts message exchanges with US

Iran’s Tasnim news agency had earlier reported that Tehran had halted exchanges with Washington through mediators in protest over Israel’s military actions in Lebanon.

According to Tasnim, Iran’s negotiating team suspended message exchanges with the US, even as broader diplomatic efforts continue amid the ongoing three-month-old regional conflict.

The agency said Iran and the Resistance Front, which includes its allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, have set an agenda to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab El Mandeb Strait, in order to "punish" Israel and its supporters.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong warning, stating that the ceasefire framework extends across all fronts, including Lebanon.

"Violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X on Monday, referring to Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Lebanon trade attacks

The fighting in Lebanon has been the broadest spillover of the Iran war, displacing more than 1.2 million Lebanese through Israeli strikes and evacuation orders since March 2, when Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones into Israel to back its ally Iran.

Israeli ​troops on May 30 seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and a strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, the military said. That occurred a day after one of the ⁠heaviest days of Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting school closures and restrictions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push deeper into Lebanon after his military took over the medieval castle of Beaufort on Sunday, calling it a "dramatic shift" in the campaign against Hezbollah.

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began on April 17, but has never been observed. Both sides accuse each other daily of violating the ceasefire and justify their attacks by the other's alleged breaches.

As fighting escalated in Lebanon, France said on Sunday it requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, alarmed by Israel's "ever-deeper occupation of Lebanese territory".

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)