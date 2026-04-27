White House blames 'left-wing cult of hatred' for Trump dinner shooting

The White House on Monday blamed what it called a "left-wing cult of hatred" for a shooting at a gala correspondents dinner in Washington attended by Republican President Donald Trump.

"The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did so again this weekend," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.

Leavitt described the foiled attack at the White House Correspondents Association dinner as the third major assassination attempt against Trump.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Leavitt, in her first briefing for reporters since the Saturday night incident, confirmed that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will convene a meeting with officials from the Department of Homeland Security, the US Secret Service and the White House operations team to "ensure the safety and the security of the president."

A gun-wielding suspect was stopped by Secret Service guards before he could enter the crowded hotel ballroom where Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and many other top US officials were gathered for the annual dinner.

Leavitt blamed harsh political rhetoric for fostering an environment where someone might want to attack the president.

"We should not live in a country where such constant fear of political violence permeates," she said.

(With inputs from Reuters)