Trump says he will create 'AI Force', won't tolerate attempts to slow industry growth

The US President said he is not going to stifle the AI industry, comparing its potential impact to the Industrial Revolution or the Internet

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 9:58 PM UPDATED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 9:59 PM
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at critics of artificial intelligence and data centers, saying he would not allow the "destruction" of the industry and announcing a new government "AI Force."

Trump — who finds himself out of step with growing public skepticism over AI and dire safety warnings from AI industry leaders — said liberals want the "decimation, or destruction, of AI."

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"I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!"

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Trump added, without explaining, that he was creating an "AI Force" to be "looking for BAD" and would soon announce an AI coordinator or "Czar."

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