Trump says killer of Indian man in Dallas to be charged with murder in first degree

US President Donald Trump has commented on the gruesome killing of an Indian man in Dallas recently, saying that the killer will be charged with murder in the first degree.

Earlier this month, the Indian consulate in Houston said that an Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was "killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Texas."

According to media reports, which quoted an arrest affidavit, Chandra was stabbed and beheaded with a machete at the motel where he works. Read more about the details of the crime in this Khaleej Times report.

'Terrible reports'

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised Chandra, saying that he was "a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas".

Trump maintains a firm, hardline position on illegal immigration, emphasising strict enforcement and border security. He insists that those who enter the United States illegally should not be granted legal status or citizenship and must return home.

The US President then gave more information about the perpetrator of the crime, and stated that he is "an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country".

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was previously arrested in the US "for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment", according to Trump.

As expected, Trump seized the opportunity to place blame on the previous US administration under President Joe Biden, claiming it released Cobos-Martinez “because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their country.”

He added: "Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!"