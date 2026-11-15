Trump, in first comments on US flight ground stop, blames Biden

US President Donald Trump blamed on Sunday the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden for the nationwide flight ground stop that disrupted domestic and international travel.

In his first comments on the issue since US authorities grounded all planes for several hours on Friday due to a technical upgrade gone wrong, Trump called the Biden administration's aviation management a "disaster."

"Everything they touched turned bad," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began."

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The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued a nationwide ground stop that halted nearly all departing flights for almost five hours due to a massive communications failure, which forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights and delay more than 7,000 others in one of the worst travel days in US history - the longest nationwide shutdown of flights since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Top officials explained that the disruption was due to old equipment and not a cyberattack or sweeping Microsoft outage.

The breakdown came a day after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the White House had formally asked Congress for $30 billion to upgrade and modernise the US Air Traffic Control System.

"Our switches and our routers actually got overloaded with data, and they went down," Duffy said. "It's the old hardware that went down, and I think the question for the American people is, 'Do you want your Congress to fund this?'" Duffy, however, insisted it was still safe for Americans to fly.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin dismissed speculation about a coordinated cyber assault on the United States or any link to the Microsoft outage that affected services worldwide.

"Welcome to Friday the 13th, right? You know, I want to make sure everybody understands that there is no connection between this and Microsoft. I know a lot of people are making that jump," Mullin said.