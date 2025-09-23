Watch: Trump slams 'bad UN escalator', says world body 'funding assault on West'

US President Donald Trump made some strong claims while delivering an address at the United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders meet for the organisation's 80th session, with the general debate on September 23 serving as the main highlight for many.

While hailing the current time as "the golden age of America," Trump slammed the UN for "not even coming close to living up to it's tremendous potential".

The US President claimed that America has the "strongest economy, strongest borders, strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the Earth."

Amid these strengths, Trump said the UN is "funding an assault" against the West by supporting mass migration, alleging the organisation had backed illegally entry into the United States.

"The UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States." Other than slamming its policies, he also mocked the infrastructure of the building.

"All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape. We are both in great shape; we stood. And then, a teleprompter that didn't work. These are the two things I got from the UN: a bad escalator, and a bad teleprompter. Thank you so much".

In his address, the US President also touched upon Palestine and Ukraine.

He demanded that European allies immediately stop buying oil from Russia and accused China and India of funding the Ukraine war through their purchases.

Speaking on Palestine, Trump claimed that recognition by a slate of Washington's allies of a Palestinian state was a "reward" to armed group Hamas for "horrible atrocities, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire".

Addressing a crisis that gravely affects the whole world, Trump alleged that climate change was the "greatest con job ever" and the concept of carbon footprints was "a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction."

