  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

US President Trump says authorising troop deployment in Portland

Donald Trump said he is sending troops to protect Portland and ICE facilities, at the request of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 6:48 PM

Top Stories

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

UAE gears up for Asia Cup final: List of India-Pakistan matches held in Dubai since 2018

UAE gears up for Asia Cup final: List of India-Pakistan matches held in Dubai since 2018

Al Barsha building fire: Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai Civil Defence's response

Al Barsha building fire: Sheikh Hamdan praises Dubai Civil Defence's response

President Donald Trump on Saturday (September 27) authorised the deployment of troops in the northwestern US city of Portland and at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, extending his contentious domestic use of the military.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How UAE career fairs help companies hit Emiratisation targets

thumb-image

UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

thumb-image

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

thumb-image

Trump slaps new tariffs on heavy trucks, drugs, furniture starting October 1

thumb-image

Netanyahu talks to empty chairs at UN after mass walkout of delegations

 

"I am also authorising Full Force, if necessary," he added, without specifying what "full force" meant.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.