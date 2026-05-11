Trump assassination attempt suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

The man accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump at a White House reporters' gala last month pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday.

Cole Allen, 31, did not speak in court as his attorney entered the plea on his behalf. The charges include attempted assassination of the president, assault on a federal officer and firearms offenses.

Prosecutors allege Allen fired a shotgun at a US Secret Service agent and stormed a security checkpoint in a foiled attack on Trump and other members of his administration at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Allen wore an orange jumpsuit and was shackled at the waist during the brief proceeding. It was his first appearance in Washington federal court before the judge who will preside over the remainder of the case, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden.

The hearing came a week after a different judge apologised to Allen for his treatment in a local Washington D.C. jail, which included being placed on suicide precautions and isolated from other inmates.