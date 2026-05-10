Trump to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening: White House spokeswoman

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening, the White House spokeswoman said. Trump's China visit will kick off with an opening ceremony on Thursday morning, and include a state banquet in the evening, the spokeswoman said.

US and China are expected to work on a joint board of trade and board of investment. The two nations will also discuss aerospace, agriculture, and energy. Trump is expected to host China's Xi Jinping for a reciprocal visit later in 2026, the spokeswoman added.

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A senior US official said US and China have discussed potential purchase commitments, such as aircraft and agriculture.

The official said Trump and Xi are "likely to discuss" China's support for Iran and Russia. The official also said the leaders may discuss US security concerns about AI.

A rare earths deal between the United States and China is still in effect and an extension will be announced at the appropriate time, the senior US official said.

The official added that Trump is expected to raise China's nuclear programme, adding that there has been no progress on nuclear arms control talks with China.

Speaking about Taiwan, the official said changes to US policy were not expected. The official said talks about Taiwan have been ongoing between Trump and Xi.