Trump to apply 20% fees on all cargo ships in Hormuz, reimpose Iranian blockade

US President Donald Trump said he is "reinstating" the Iranian blockade, and charging 20 per cent fees on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

He claimed that the strait is open, and "will remain open, with or without Iran." The Iranian blockade is so-named because "it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving," he added.

Declaring that all other countries will have "fair and open use of the strait", he added that the US will seek reimbursement for its role in ensuring smooth operations in the Strait through shipping fees.

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Dubbing the US the "guardian angel" of the strait, he said these costs are "necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the world."

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime route, with nearly one-fifths of global energy exports passing through it prior to the US-Israel-Iran war.

The US military first began a blockade of Iran's ports on April 13, in an act which Iran called a breach of the ceasefire that was declared on April 8. When the Memorandum of Understanding between US and Iran was signed on June 15, it included a clause to eventually lift the US naval blockade.

Renewed attacks in Hormuz

The past week has seen renewed fighting between US and Iran, with the effects extending to attacks on Gulf states. In the latest escalation, on July 12, Iran launched attacks on 5 Arab countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Jordan, stating it was a response to repeated aggression by the US.

The UAE also issued a missile alert warning on Sunday; however, it later clarified that the threats detected were outside national borders and that the situation was stable.

Over the last few days, Iran and the US have been locked in tit-for-tat strikes, with Iran targeting any ships it deems crossing the strait in "unauthorised" ways and the US retaliating by bombing scores of Iranian sites in every instance. These escalations are now threatening to disrupt the fragile sense of regional stability and peace that was restored after the interim deal was signed.

Early Sunday, the Pentagon said it had struck Iran after the IRGC fired on a Cyprus-registered container ship they said was sailing an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, the IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until further notice and will only reopen once US military involvement in the region ends, as reported by Iran's state news agency IRNA.

Shipping fees in Strait of Hormuz

Trump has previously hinted at the possibility of US imposing shipping fees in Hormuz, although he has opposed Iran imposing tolls through the key waterway.

A few days after the signing of the peace deal, he said there will be no tolls in Hormuz during the 60-day ceasefire and after it unless imposed by and for the US. To know more, read Khaleej Times' live blog on Day 3 after the signing of the interim US-Iran peace deal.

The US has also previously warned Oman not to get involved in any effort to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying the country "will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz".

Trump's announcement to charge fees comes less than a month after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that "no country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway, that’s existing international law."