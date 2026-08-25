Trump says all mines removed from Strait of Hormuz, warns Iran not to plant more

The US and Iran have not conducted air strikes on each other's militaries for weeks, but attacks on vessels in Hormuz continued as they vie for control of the maritime passage

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 7:18 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all mines had been detonated or removed from international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States, through its Space Force, was watching "every square inch" of the Strait, a key waterway in the global energy supply chain. "There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect," Trump said.

The US and Iran have not conducted air strikes on each other's militaries for weeks, but attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz have continued as the two sides vie for control of the narrow maritime passage.

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Oil transits through the strait were at 5 million barrels per day on Monday, provisional data from shiptracker Vortexa showed, down from more than 20 million per day before the war or about one of every five barrels consumed worldwide.

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