Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging a fee Trump announced in September

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 10:52 PM
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A federal judge on Monday, June 8, declared a $100,000 fee that US President Donald Trump imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers is unlawful and must be invalidated.

US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston issued the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging a fee Trump announced in September that dramatically raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas.

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