Truck crashes near White House, driver detained

Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
Authorities in Washington, D.C., on Monday night detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into security barriers on Lafayette Square adjacent to the White House grounds, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.
The truck was deemed safe by District of Columbia police, the Secret Service said, adding that charges would be filed by U.S. Park Police with investigative support from the Secret Service.
"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel, and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said on Twitter.
"The driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers," Guglielmi said in a second tweet, which announced the truck was deemed safe.
Some roads and pedestrian walkways around the park were closed, the Secret Service said.
The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, the Washington Post reported, citing a hotel official.
WUSA television showed live video of a box-type, U-Haul truck stopped alongside a row of steel bollards, with uniformed law-enforcement officers and a dog approaching the vehicle. A remote-controlled robot pried open the truck's rear door, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.
After crashing, the driver hit the barriers a second time, WUSA reported, citing a witness report.
A brief video posted on social media shows a U-Haul slamming into the barriers from a short distance for what the person posting it said was the second time. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video.
A spokesperson for the Washington Fire Department said a call came in at 9:40 p.m. (0130 GMT) for what was described as a suspicious package investigation.
"All units are standing by to assist law enforcement for anything they need for their investigation," public information officer Vito Maggiolo said.
Washington Metro Police assisted other agencies at the scene, the Washington Post said, citing a police spokesperson.
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said