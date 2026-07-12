'Fearless leader': Tributes paid to US senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and key Trump ally who was elected to the Senate four times, died aged 71 following a "brief and sudden illness", his office said Sunday.

Graham made a name for himself with his work on foreign policy and in recent years urged both the Trump and Biden administrations to back Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion. He was a staunch supporter of the Iran war.

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Here are some of the tributes that followed Graham's sudden passing:

US President Donald Trump

Trump praised the influential senator on Sunday, calling him "one of the greatest people" in a post on his Truth Social site.

"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working and was a true American patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Graham a "great friend of Israel".

"In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.' Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable," he said in a statement released by his office.

"He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the news left him "shocked and heartbroken".

"Senator Graham was a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the US-Israel partnership," he said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said he was deeply saddened by the death of Graham, whom he met in Kyiv as recently as Friday.

"He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed... America and the world have lost a determined leader," Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauded Graham's fight to support Ukraine, calling him a "determined and fearless leader".

"Senator Graham fought until the very end to support Ukraine's fight for freedom and raise the cost of Russia's war of aggression," she said in a post on X.

"He worked tirelessly to strengthen sanctions, in close coordination with the EU. A determined and fearless leader. He will be deeply missed."

NATO boss Mark Rutte

"So sad to learn of the sudden passing of my friend Lindsey Graham," Rutte posted online.

"He was a powerful advocate for America who believed strongly in the NATO alliance and was actively working to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine."

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said he was "deeply saddened by the sudden passing".

"A true friend of Taiwan, Senator Graham will always be remembered as an unwavering advocate & defender of freedom."