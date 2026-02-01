Top US, Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 9:30 PM
  • Share:

The top US and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between US General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

Recommended For You

How financial centres can reimagine the global dynamics of finance?

How financial centres can reimagine the global dynamics of finance?

Connection by the sea: A Valentine’s escape at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Connection by the sea: A Valentine’s escape at Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

Alcaraz storms past Djokovic in 4 sets to win maiden Australian Open title

Alcaraz storms past Djokovic in 4 sets to win maiden Australian Open title

Grammys 2026: Bruno Mars to perform at event, joins star-studded lineup

Grammys 2026: Bruno Mars to perform at event, joins star-studded lineup

UAE-based founder launches tech platform focused on access over ownership

UAE-based founder launches tech platform focused on access over ownership

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defences in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table.

Iran's leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the US were to attack it.

ALSO READ